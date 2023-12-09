Kuzma notched 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 124-97 loss to Brooklyn.

Kuzma was one of four Wizards players to score in double-digits as the team struggled to score. He played a team-high 30 minutes despite the blowout loss and has now scored 15-plus points in five straight games. Kuzma came into Friday's game averaging career highs in points (23.2), shooting (47.3 percent) and assists (4.8).