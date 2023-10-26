Kuzma registered 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes in Wednesday's 143-120 loss to the Pacers.

Kuzma signed a four-year, $90 million extension in the offseason after averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game in the 2022-23 season. He led the team in scoring in the campaign opener and posted a minus-10 in the plus/minus column, the best mark out of the five Wizards starters. Kuzma and the Wizards will look for their first win on the season when they host the Grizzlies on Saturday.