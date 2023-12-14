Kuzma closed Wednesday's 142-122 loss to the Pelicans with 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes.

The 28-year-old continues to produce career-best numbers as the No. 1 option on a depleted Wizards' roster. Kuzma has scored more than 20 points in 10 of the last 14 games, averaging 23.0 points, 5.6 boards, 5.4 assists and 2.3 threes over that stretch. Unless Jordan Poole gets rolling though and gives defenses someone else to worry about, Kuzma likely won't be able to take his production to the next level.