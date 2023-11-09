Kuzma notched 33 points (13-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-116 victory over the Hornets.

The 28-year-old led the Wizards in scoring with a season-best performance, and Kuzma has taken his game to another level as his team's top offensive threat following the offseason trade of Kristaps Porzingis. Kuzma has scored more than 20 points in seven straight contests to kick off 2023-24, averaging a career-high 25.0 points a game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line -- both personal bests.