Kuzma closed Wednesday's 100-97 victory over the Bulls with 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes.

Kuzma was the Wizards' leading scorer on the night and sank the game-winning three-pointer, as both teams had trouble getting much going on the offensive end of the court. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of the last 12 games, averaging 21.3 points, 7.3 boards, 4.5 assists and 2.2 threes over that stretch while Bradley Beal (hamstring) tries to get healthy.