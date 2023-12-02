Kuzma totaled 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 130-125 loss to Orlando.

Kuzma extended his run of games with 20 or more points to three and has achieved that mark in six of his last seven outings. He opened the season as the expected co-leader on offense alongside Jordan Poole, but the latter's struggles have helped Kuzma ascend to the clear No. 1 option. Kuzma is averaging 23.2 points per game over his last five outings.