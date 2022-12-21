Kuzma ended with 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 win over the Suns.

Kuzma has emerged as one of the most consistent fantasy producers this season. He's scored in single digits only three times this season, and can usually buffer a cold shooting streak with superb secondary numbers.