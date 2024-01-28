Kuzma ended Saturday's 118-104 victory over Detroit with 30 points (13-27 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.

Kuzma's result helped interim head coach Brian Keefe notch his first victory. The Michigan native, who played in front of friends and family from the area, made the most of his playing time, sending up 27 shot attempts in the victory. Although the Wizards added another forward in Marvin Bagley, his arrival hasn't affected Kuzma's numbers at all. The veteran remains the most dependable fantasy contributor on the roster.