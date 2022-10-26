Kuzma recorded 25 points (9-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Pistons.

Kuzma is enjoying an excellent start to the season and the numbers back that up, as he has led the Wizards in scoring in three of their four games while surpassing the 20-point mark in all but one game as well. He seems to be finally coming into his own and while some regression is expected as the season progresses, there's no question he has the hottest hand in the Washington roster right now. Through four games, Kuzma is averaging 21.0 points per game.