Kuzma totaled 35 points (14-27 FG, 7-11 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers.

Kuzma was feeling good from beyond the arc in this one, setting a new season high with seven made triples. He also registered his first double-double since Nov. 20 against Charlotte. Kuzma is averaging 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last four matchups.