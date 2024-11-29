Kuzma (ribs) didn't participate in Friday's practice is not expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Bucks or Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Kuzma suffered a rib injury against the Clippers on Wednesday and is now expected to miss Washington's next two contests. If Kuzma is officially ruled out, Kyshawn George, Patrick Baldwin and Corey Kispert are candidates to receive increased playing time.
