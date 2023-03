Kuzma (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Pistons.

Kuzma left Saturday's loss to the Raptors with right knee soreness and was ruled out for the second half of Washington's back-to-back Sunday versus Milwaukee. He'll have a chance to return Tuesday, but if he remains sidelined, Anthony Gill, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert would all be candidates for increased roles.