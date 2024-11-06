Kuzma (groin) will be listed as out for Friday's game against Memphis, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Kuzma will miss his fourth straight game Friday, and it remains unclear when he'll be able to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Kyshawn George will continue to see extended run for the Wizards, while Corey Kispert will offer more fantasy appeal as well.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Will remain out Monday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Exits due to groin soreness Monday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Goes to locker room Monday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Limited impact in loss Thursday•