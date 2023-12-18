Kuzma chipped in 17 points (7-22 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 112-108 loss to Phoenix.

Kuzma attempted 13 shots beyond the arc and sunk only three of them, but he still managed a sufficient total. Kuzma is averaging 23.3 points per game this season, but he routinely posts totals well above or well below that benchmark, making his floor less dependable than one might expect. Despite the variance, the 28-year-old remains one of Washington's most productive performers.