Kuzma accumulated 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Although several years have passed since Kuzma donned a Lakers uniform, he usually steps up when facing his former team. He didn't disappoint, offering production in every major category during the losing effort. The Wizards have little to play for, but Kuzma should continue to be one of the team's top producers, further justifying his four-year $102 million price tag.