Kuzma produced 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kuzma didn't have a great shooting night, especially from deep, but he made up for it with his effort on the glass. He's finished with 12 or more points in each of his last three matchups and has also helped fantasy managers with solid rebound and assist numbers over that brief stretch.