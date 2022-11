Kuzma notched 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the Thunder.

Kuzma came within one assist of recording the second triple-double of his career Wednesday. All nine of his assists came in the first half but he could not connect on another assist after halftime. The 27-year-old has been quite productive over his last eight games, averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 rebounds.