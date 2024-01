Kuzma recorded 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 loss to Minnesota.

Kuzma led all Wizards starters in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of four players with a double-digit point total and ending two dimes short of a triple-double in a losing effort. Kuzma has recorded a double-double in six games this season, posting at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in two outings.