Kuzma notched 28 points (12-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Hornets.

Kuzma posted his second consecutive double-double during Wednesday's matchup and was also dominant on the boards, coming within one rebound of his first triple-double of the season. He's topped 20 points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game.