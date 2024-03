Kuzma (shoulder) isn't listed on Washington's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Kings.

Kuzma missed back-to-back games due to left shoulder soreness but will return to action Thursday. Over his last 13 appearances, Kuzma has averaged 24.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 33.9 minutes per game.