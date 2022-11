Kuzma isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against Minnesota.

Kuzma sat out the first game of Washington's back-to-back set Sunday due to a low-back injury, marking his first absence of the season. However, it appears his lack of availability was precautionary, as the forward is expected to be back in the mix Monday. Across 19 appearances (all starts), Kuzma has averaged 20.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game.