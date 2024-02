Kuzma (shoulder) isn't listed on Washington's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Kuzma missed Sunday's blowout loss to Phoenix but logged a full practice Tuesday and will return to action Wednesday. Over his last 14 appearances, Kuzma has averaged 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 blocks in 32.9 minutes per game.