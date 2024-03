Kuzma is questionable to play Tuesday versus Houston due to left shoulder soreness.

Kuzma's left shoulder soreness sidelined him during Sunday's loss to Boston, but he appeared to be past the issue prior to being added to Monday evening's injury report. His status will need to be monitored for a Washington squad that ruled Bilal Coulibaly (wirst) out for the season Monday and will be without Deni Avdija (knee) on Tuesday.