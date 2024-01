Kuzma closed with nine points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 114-90 loss to Cleveland.

Kuzma was held to single-digit scoring for just the second time this season and the first time since Dec. 22 against the Warriors. His streak of leading the Wizards in scoring was snapped at four games as Tyus Jones led the way with 16 points in Friday's loss. Kuzma will look to bounce back Saturday against the Knicks.