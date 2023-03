Kuzma (knee) was a partial participant in Thursday's practice but will likely be available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma missed Tuesday's game against Detroit due to a sore right knee but appears likely to return following a brief absence. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.0 minutes per game.