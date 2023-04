Kuzma (ankle) has officially been ruled out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rockets, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma's absence will mark his 11th straight to close out the season. He will end his 2022-23 campaign with averages of 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.5 triples across 35.0 minutes in 64 games.