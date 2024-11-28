Kuzma has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a left rib strain.
Kuzma missed both of his shot attempts across eight minutes before heading to the locker room. Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased roles the rest of the way. Kuzma's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Milwaukee.
