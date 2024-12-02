Kuzma (ribs) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
As expected, Kuzma will miss a second straight game due to a left rib sprain. In his absence, Alex Sarr moved to power forward, while Jonas Valanciunas started at center against the Bucks on Saturday. Kuzma's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Dallas.
