Kuzma recorded 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to Miami.

Kuzma didn't shoot particularly well overall and committed five turnovers, but he led Washington in scoring on the strength of a 4-for-9 mark from three-point range. The seventh-year forward has exceeded the 20-point mark in each of his five contests so far this season and leads the Wizards with an average of 22.8 points per game on the campaign. Kuzma should be able to continue that level of production as Washington's centerpiece on offense now that Bradley Beal is in Phoenix.