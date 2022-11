Kuzma (illness) will play Saturday against the Jazz, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma's status was briefly in question due to an illness, but he'll play through the issue and has yet to miss a game this season. The forward popped for 36 points, 11 boards, six assists and one steal in Thursday's win over the Mavericks, though he'll probably see lower usage Saturday with Kristaps Porzingis (groin) back.