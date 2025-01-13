Kuzma closed with six points (2-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 136-95 loss to the Thunder.

Kuzma posted his second dud in a row, as he's now scored 11 points over that span on a combined 3-for-18 shooting from the field. The Wizards have lost six games in a row and have a 6-31 record on the season, and it's no secret that Kuzma has been linked with a move elsewhere.