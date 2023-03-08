Kuzma posted 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Pistons.

After missing Sunday's game against the Bucks with a minor knee issue, Kuzma was right back in the flow Tuesday. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 boards, 3.1 threes and 2.3 assists, and he appears to be taking on more of a pure scoring role for the Wizards with both Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis also healthy and in the lineup.