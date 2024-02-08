Kuzma posted 28 points (11-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to Cleveland.

With the trade deadline looming, Kuzma is doing his best to justify the high price tag the Wizards have been putting on him in talks with other clubs. The 28-year-old forward has topped 25 points in four of his last six games, averaging 23.7 points, 5.5 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch despite struggling from long distance and shooting just 25.5 percent (12-for-47) on three-point attempts.