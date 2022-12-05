Kuzma delivered 26 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 130-119 loss to the Lakers.

Kuzma's stat line was somewhat sullied in nine-category leagues by his six turnovers -- one shy of matching his season high -- but fantasy managers will take this sort of all-around production from the 27-year-old in any game. Bradley Beal (hamstring) exited the contest early and could be in danger of missing time, in which case both Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis could enjoy short-term boosts in their respective fantasy values while taking on greater usage offensively.