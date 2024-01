Kuzma accumulated 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 118-113 win over San Antonio.

Kuzma was active on both ends of the court Monday, recording his fifth double-double of the month while extending his double-digit scoring streak to 12 games. Firmly entrenched as Washington's primary offensive threat ahead of Jordan Poole, Kuzma is averaging 19.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in January.