Kuzma (ankle) participated in the Wizards' shootaround but is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Warriors, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma has missed the last three games due to his ankle injury, but he'll be in the mix to return to the court Monday. Even if he's unavailable against Golden State, he'll have two more chances to suit up before the All-Star break. If Kuzma sits out against the Warriors, Corey Kispert or Deni Avdija will likely draw another start.