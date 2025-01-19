Kuzma closed Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Warriors with 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes.

Jordan Poole led the way for the Wizards with a 38-point effort, but Kuzma was among the top performers for Washington with an efficient scoring display. The veteran returned to a starting role on Jan. 3 following a lengthy absence due to a ribs injury and has been productive, albeit a bit inconsistent. In nine starts since returning to the hardwood, the veteran forward is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor.