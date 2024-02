Kuzma is questionable to play versus the Suns on Sunday due to left shoulder soreness.

This is a new injury for Kuzma, and he's in jeopardy of missing his first game of the campaign. Marvin Bagley (back) is out and Bilal Coulibaly (back) is questionable, so the Wizards could be very thin up front. If Kuzma is held out, Deni Avdija could step into a featured role in the offense.