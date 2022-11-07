Kuzma is questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte due to left shoulder soreness.

Kuzma was a late addition to Monday's injury report, but he's apparently dealing with a shoulder issue after he logged 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to Memphis. If he's unavailable, Rui Hachimura and Dani Avdija would likely handle increased roles in the frontcourt.