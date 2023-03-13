Kuzma is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness.
Kuzma has posted double-doubles in two of his last three appearances, but he's dealing with a knee injury following Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. If he's unavailable Tuesday, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will likely see increased run.
