Kuzma is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to an ankle issue, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) out, Kuzma popped for 33 points (12-23 FG) during Saturday's loss to the Kings, but he appears to have picked up an ankle issue as well. If Kuzma is forced to the sidelines, Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert would be candidates for increased run, but Porzingis and Bradley Beal would still be Washington's go-to playmakers versus Orlando.