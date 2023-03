Kuzma notched seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kuzma returned from a one-game absence due to some knee trouble but couldn't get much going offensively. The Wizards are sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference and will need Kuzma to find his form quickly if they want to sneak into the postseason. Over his last three contests, Kuzma is averaging 12.0 points on 42 percent shooting.