Kuzma (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Kuzma hasn't played since Nov. 27 and will miss a fifth straight game Sunday. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Cleveland. Carlton Carrington and Justin Champagnie are candidates for increased roles for the shorthanded Wizards.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Won't return Saturday vs. Nuggets•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Absence to continue Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Out Tuesday, as expected•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Absence confirmed Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Likely out for next two games•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Out for remainder of game•