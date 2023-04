Kuzma (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Kuzma is slated to miss a ninth straight game due to a right ankle sprain, and with the Wizards mathematically eliminated from the Play-In Tournament, it'd be surprising to see him suit up again this season. Monte Morris (ankle), Delon Wright (illness), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Bradley Beal (knee) and Deni Avdija (elbow) also remain out, so Johnny Davis, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn are candidates for elevated usage again.