Kuzma (knee) expects to play Tuesday against Orlando, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Kuzma was forced to exit Friday's loss to Golden State after 25 minutes of action due to right knee soreness. However, with three full days of rest until the Wizards' Tuesday night contest, Kuzma appears on track to heal without recording an absence.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Erupts for 32 in Portland•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Sniffs double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 17 despite inefficiency•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leading scorer in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leading scorer in loss•