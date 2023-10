Kuzma (calf) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Raptors, Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever reports.

The Wizards broadcast mentioned that Kuzma is dealing with a calf injury, but there are no other specifics. Hopefully the Wizards are just being cautious in the preseason finale. Kuzma should be considered questionable for Opening Night on Oct. 25 against the Pacers.