Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kuzma was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice session and will be forced to miss a second consecutive game due to the left ankle injury that he sustained Saturday against the Nets. Deni Avdija, Will Barton and Anthony Gill should continue to see increased run against Charlotte, while Kuzma will have a few days to rest before Saturday's matchup against Indiana.