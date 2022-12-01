Kuzma closed with 25 points (10-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Nets.

Kuzma struggled in terms of efficiency, but he still posted another strong scoring performance while delivering decent numbers in other categories. He's not expected to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, however, and most of his value comes from what he can do scoring the rock. Fortunately for both the Wizards and fantasy managers who have him rostered, Kuzma is having a strong offensive year. He has scored 20-plus points in six games in a row and is averaging a career-best 20.6 points per contest.