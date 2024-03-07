Kuzma closed Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Magic with 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

Kuzma has scored 20-plus points in nine of his last 10 games as he continues to be the focal point in the Wizards' offense. With Jordan Poole coming off the bench, Kuzma should continue to see more scoring opportunities at the beginning of each half. Over his last 10 games, Kuzma has averaged 24.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting (including 40.6 percent from three), 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 33.7 minutes.