Kuzma totaled 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Knicks.

The Wizards were badly outplayed by the Knicks in this one, but Kuzma found a play to deliver a decent stat line despite the 16-point defeat. Kuzma has been Washington's most consistent player, and perhaps the lone bright spot in fantasy, this season, and he has scored 25 or more points in three of his last five contests.